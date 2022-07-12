Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE WMT opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $343.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
