Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

