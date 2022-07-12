FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allkem Limited Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allkem in a research note issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Allkem alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OROCF stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Allkem has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.36.

About Allkem (Get Rating)

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.