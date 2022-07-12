Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Johanna Flower Sells 4,700 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Flower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. 1,321,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Freshworks by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after buying an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

