Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

