Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 18,339 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5,575.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 611,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 600,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 397,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $14,185,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,475. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

