Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 3,006 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.