FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.65

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 15706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (CVE:FLY)
