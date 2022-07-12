Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.35 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

