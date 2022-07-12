FirstGroup plc (FGROY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 5th

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($1.96) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.