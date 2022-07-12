First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

