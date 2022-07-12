Filecoin Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $98.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00026335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00123151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 232,897,289 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

