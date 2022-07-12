FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.