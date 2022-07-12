FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FedNat stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.