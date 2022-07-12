Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Fanhua from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of FANH opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $278.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.51.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanhua (FANH)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.