Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fanhua from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FANH opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $278.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 163,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

