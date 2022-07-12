FairGame (FAIR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145,133.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $914,200.30 and $145,133.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009682 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00054997 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009627 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.