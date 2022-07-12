EvenCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,546.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $9,898.22 and approximately $54,546.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00391742 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.02051687 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005441 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

