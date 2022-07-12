Evedo 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,175.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $200,981.80 and $3,175.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.79 or 1.00001974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

