Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CLWT opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.81.
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Tech (CLWT)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.