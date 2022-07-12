Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1544937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enel from €9.50 ($9.50) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €8.50 ($8.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

