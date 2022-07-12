EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading Down 2%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.40. 37,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 15,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

The company has a market cap of C$262.52 million and a P/E ratio of -126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.68.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

