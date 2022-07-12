Empire (EMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 29th

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.
Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)
