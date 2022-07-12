Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.73.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

