Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$0.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$61.23. 47,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.31. Emera has a twelve month low of C$56.85 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.54.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

