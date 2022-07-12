EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 32.5% This Week

EchoLink (EKO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $43,752.28 and approximately $60.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

