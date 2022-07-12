Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.87.

NYSE ETN opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

