Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.

