Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of MOAT stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.