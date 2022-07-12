Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes $767,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after acquiring an additional 911,438 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,115,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period.

OIH opened at $217.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

