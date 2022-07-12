Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

