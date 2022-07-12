Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

