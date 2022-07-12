Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

