DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 217,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.06. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

