DoYourTip Market Capitalization Hits $101,225.91 (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $101,225.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00415688 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.75 or 0.02053523 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005441 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

