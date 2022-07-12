Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $85,451.47 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.59 or 0.05410041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00244864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00640386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00504163 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,182,713 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

