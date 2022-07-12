Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.00) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.20) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.30) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.27 ($5.27) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($16.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.04.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.