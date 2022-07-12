Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,900 shares of company stock worth $67,353. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

