Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

DDF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,491. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $142,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

