DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,740,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 223,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comcast were worth $226,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. 569,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

