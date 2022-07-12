DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,495,456 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,701,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,495,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.25% of UBS Group worth $173,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 66,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,199. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

