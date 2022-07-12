DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 81,892 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,892 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $133,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $12.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.75. 31,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

