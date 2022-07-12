DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 41,167 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $127,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 865,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,679,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

