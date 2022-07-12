DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169,701 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $125,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

T traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

