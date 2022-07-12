DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $168.60 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,242 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $168,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 37,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

