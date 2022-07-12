DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $154.90 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 463,387 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $154,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 108,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,178. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

