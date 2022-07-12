DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 348,264 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,264 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.23% of Emerson Electric worth $136,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,862. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.