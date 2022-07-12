DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,118,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $186,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.52. 25,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,709. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.