Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00209206 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001081 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00563435 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

