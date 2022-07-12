DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.0750 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $103,089.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.