DA Davidson Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will earn $12.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.43. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $498.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $404.53 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.