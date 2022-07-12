Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases Shares of 88,551 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 88,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

