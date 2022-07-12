Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $195,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.